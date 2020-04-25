Pharma tops sectoral indices in 2020

MUMBAI: The covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on various sectors, but the pharmaceutical industry is the only one to buck the trend and in fact deliver stellar performance so far in 2020.

The Nifty Pharma is the top performing index since the start of 2020 with returns of around 19% this year even as all other sectoral indices are in the red. Sectors like metals and auto are deep in the red with year-to-date performance down 41.27% and 34.81%, respectively. On Friday, the Nifty Pharma ended at 9518.45 points.

Investor interest in pharma stocks comes at a time when the covid-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, and countries and the pharma industry have stepped up efforts to find a reliable cure.

The recent rebound in the pharma industry has led to a re-rating of the pharma sector. Analysts continue to remain bullish on the sector on expectations of an improved earnings profile in FY21. Demand for drugs across the globe is expected to increase, while Indian pharma companies also benefit from a falling rupee. Additionally, supplies of raw materials have resumed, barring a few cases, and hence there is not likely to be a material impact on production.

“Barring a few supply related disturbances, we do not envisage material earnings impact in FY21. Also, note that in this unprecedented global lockdown, pharma and healthcare services, being at the top layer of essential services, remain exempted everywhere," noted ICICI Direct in a recent report to clients on April 20.

Also, some pharma companies have received US Food and Drug Administration clearances for several of their facilities. In April, Indian pharma companies received Establishment Inspection Reports for five manufacturing facilities. Several new drugs filings also have been approved.

However, analysts caution that this is not a trend and shortage of key drugs have led to higher approvals.

Besides, mobility restrictions are expected to impact growth rates in the June quarter, but analysts expect normalcy to return in the domestic pharma market in Q2 of the financial year.

"The nationwide lockdown/curfew can still lead to supply related issues like availability of packing materials, etc. Delay in new launches may also impact overall growth. We expect normalised growth from Q2FY21 onwards," said the ICICI Direct report.

