Phoenix Mills a best play on India retail story, says JM Financial; raises target price
Over the past three months, The Phoenix Mills shares have appreciated over 28%, while the stock has delivered an impressive return of more than 66% during the current calendar year of 2023.
The Phoenix Mills is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning growth within India’s retail sector, coupled with robust rental revenue expansion emanating from its retail portfolio, analysts said.
