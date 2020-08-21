Phoenix Mills raises 1,100 crore via QIP

“Phoenix Mills reported retail rental income decline of 69.8% y-o-y to ₹88.5 crore mainly due to covid-19 led lockdown and rental waiver, thereof. We note that the company has agreed to a 50% rental waiver in the lockdown period for 75-80% retailers. For a further period of up to six months in FY21, rentals are expected to be restructured with reduction in minimum guarantee by ~25-30% but with higher revenue share," said ICICI Direct in a 31 July report.