Phoenix Mills rises 13% on pact with GIC affiliate

Mumbai: Shares of Phoenix Mills gained as much as 13% on Wednesday after the company, along with its subsidiaries, signed a non-binding term-sheet with an affiliate of GIC to create strategic retail-led mixed use platform.

At 12:20 pm, Phoenix Mills' stock was at ₹762.50, up 10.58% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.32% to 44,513.71.

GIC will invest in the PML subsidiaries through a mix of primary infusion and secondary purchase of equity shares. It will initially acquire an equity stake of 26% and may further increase its stake up to 35% within a year from closing the transaction subject to certain terms and conditions.

PML’s subsidiaries include Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd, Graceworks Realty and Leisure Pvt Ltd and Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd.

As part of the platform, PML will contribute its assets Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai and Phoenix Marketcity, Pune and commercial assets Art Guild House, Phoenix Paragon Plaza and Centrium, Mumbai. The assets constitute gross leasable retail area of 2:33 million sq ft and office space of around 1.03 million sq ft.

PML's assets are valued at an enterprise value of ₹5600-5700 crore.

“The proceeds from the proposed transaction are intended to be utilized as growth capital for further expansion and acquisition of greenfield, brownfield, operational and distressed mall opportunities," PML said in a stock exchange filing.

Going forward, the partners may monetize this platform including by way of a real estate investment trust (Reit) over a three to five-year period after the deal closes.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of ₹39.98 crore in Q2 as against a net profit of ₹64.26 crore a year ago. Net sales declined 48% year on year to ₹214.9 crore.





