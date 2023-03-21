Phoenix Mills shares rise after Motilal Oswal starts coverage with 54% upside1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Shares of Phoenix Mills settled 2.19 per cent higher at ₹1,323 on the NSE
Shares of the Phoenix Mills Ltd surged a little over 2 per cent after domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Securities (MOSL) initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and an increased target price (TP) of ₹1,700, implying a 31 per cent upside potential from its current market price.
