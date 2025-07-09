Phoenix Mills slips over 4% as Nomura initiates coverage with ‘Reduce’ call, sees 11% downside

Shares of real estate firm Phoenix Mills fell over 4% on Wednesday, July 9 after global brokerage Nomura initiated coverage with a “Reduce” rating. This move reflects growing concerns over weakening retail consumption trends. Against this backdrop, Nomura assigned a price target of ₹1,400 to the stock, signaling a downside of over 11% from previous close of ₹1574.10.

In its initiation note covering Phoenix Mills, Nomura highlighted fundamental challenges undermining its outlook. The firm pointed to a discernible slowdown in retail consumption, which has weighed down shopping mall operators like Phoenix Mills. It emphasized that profitability prospects are notably weaker in tier‑2 markets compared to tier‑1 cities, signaling structural constraints that could limit the firm’s earnings trajectory .

Challenges in Retail Real Estate Continue Phoenix Mills operates a portfolio of high-profile retail and mixed-use properties in key metro and emerging markets. However, Nomura believes recent indicators point to a softening in consumption trends, especially outside metro areas. The firm expects that these dynamics—low footfall, cautious consumer spending, and rising vacancy—will continue to pressure rental growth and occupancy rates in the near term .

One of Nomura’s key observations centers on the disparity between tier-1 and tier-2 market profitability. While tier-1 malls in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru still command premium rents and tenant demand, those in tier-2 cities like Pune, Lucknow, and Chandigarh face heightened competition and lower leasing momentum. Nomura warns that Phoenix’s exposure to tier-2 segments may cap its margin expansion longer than anticipated .

Nomura underscores that a meaningful recovery in Phoenix Mills stock hinges on a broad-based resurgence in retail consumption, particularly in tier-2 cities. Such a rebound would require improved consumer confidence, steady rental yield growth, and robust leasing activity. Until such signs appear, the brokerage maintains that downside risks remain significant, despite healthy overall economic growth.

Stock Performance Under Pressure in 2025 The stock fell as much as 4.3 percent to its day's low of ₹1,505. It is now over 27 percent away from its 52-week high if ₹2,068.15, hit in July 2024. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹1,340 in October 2024.

Phoenix Mills’ stock has largely struggled in 2025, down around 7 percent. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it lost over 16 percent.