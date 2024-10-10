Phoenix Overseas shares: NSE SME stock hits 5% upper circuit, Do you Own?

Stock Market today: Phoenix Overseas share price that gained up to 5% on Thursday also hit 5% upper circuit. Phoenix Overseas Limited a NSE Emerge listed company announces that its associate company M/S. BCL Bio Energy Private Limited has started production Crude Edible Oils like Crude Rice Bran Oil; Crude Mustard Oil and De- oiled Cakes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Phoenix Overseas share price opened at ₹44.80 on the NSE SME on Thursday, more than 2% higher than the previous close of ₹43.60. Phoenix Overseas share price thereafter gained up to 5% to hit ₹45.75 , which happened to be the upper price band for the Phoenix Overseas share price.

Phoenix Overseas Ltd in its release announced that its associate company "BCL Bio Energy" has started crude edible oil production. Extracting de-oiled drives sustainability in food production . Phoenix Overseas holds 29% stake in BCL Bio Energy that is staring production of Crude Edible Oils like Crude Rice Bran Oil; Crude Mustard Oil and De- oiled Cakes etc

BCL Bio Energy Private Limited runs Solvent Extraction Plant, which was established to extract Crude Rice Bran Oil from Rice Bran of 300 TPD (tonnes per day). The residual cake called DE- oiled Rice Bran which is used as cattle feed and exported from India to countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam. Established in 2021, it is into the business of extraction of edible rice bran oil and a subsidiary of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited.

Phoenix Overseas in its release said that Reducing India's reliance on importing edible oils is a modest step toward the nation's energy security. Additionally, the company will prioritize shipping deoiled cakes from India to a number of other nations, which will help the nation earn foreign exchange.

Phoenix Overseas shares had made debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) SME on September 27, 2024 and were listed at a share price of ₹64 per share, which was the same as the issue price.

