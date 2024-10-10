Hello User
Phoenix Overseas shares: NSE SME stock hits 5% upper circuit, Do you Own?

Phoenix Overseas shares: NSE SME stock hits 5% upper circuit, Do you Own?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market today: Phoenix Overseas shares that gained up to 5% on Thursday also hit the upper circuit. Phoenix Overseas, a NSE Emerge listed company announces that its associate company  has started production Crude Edible Oils like Crude Rice Bran Oil; Crude Mustard Oil and De- oiled Cakes

Phoenix Overseas share price hits upper circuit on NSE SME

Stock Market today: Phoenix Overseas share price that gained up to 5% on Thursday also hit 5% upper circuit. Phoenix Overseas Limited a NSE Emerge listed company announces that its associate company   M/S. BCL Bio Energy Private Limited has started production Crude Edible Oils like Crude Rice Bran Oil; Crude Mustard Oil and De- oiled Cakes

The Phoenix Overseas share price opened at 44.80 on the NSE SME on Thursday, more than 2% higher than the previous close of 43.60. Phoenix Overseas share price thereafter gained up to 5% to hit 45.75 , which happened to be the upper price band for the Phoenix Overseas share price.

Phoenix Overseas Ltd in its release announced that its associate company “BCL Bio Energy" has started crude edible oil production. Extracting de-oiled drives sustainability in food production  . Phoenix Overseas holds 29% stake in BCL Bio Energy  that is staring production of Crude Edible Oils like Crude Rice Bran Oil; Crude Mustard Oil and De- oiled Cakes etc

BCL Bio Energy Private Limited  runs Solvent Extraction Plant, which was established to extract Crude Rice Bran Oil from Rice Bran of 300 TPD (tonnes per day). The residual cake called DE- oiled Rice Bran which is used as cattle feed and exported from India to countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam. Established in 2021, it is into the business of extraction of edible rice bran oil and a subsidiary of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited.  

Phoenix Overseas in its release said that Reducing India's reliance on importing edible oils is a modest step toward the nation's energy security. Additionally, the company will prioritize shipping deoiled cakes from India to a number of other nations, which will help the nation earn foreign exchange.

Phoenix Overseas shares had made debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) SME on September 27, 2024 and were listed at a share price of 64 per share, which was the same as the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
