Why no shareholder wants to sell the PhonePe stock?

PhonePe IPO: PhonePe’s proposed initial public offering, expected to rank among India’s largest listings in 2026, is drawing attention for a striking reason: despite heading to the public markets, there is virtually no rush among existing shareholders to cash out.

The facts behind the Offer for Sale The IPO has been structured entirely as an Offer for Sale (OFS), with majority shareholder Walmart planning to dilute around 9% of its holding. However, the decision is not driven by a shift in investment view or a desire to book profits. Instead, the partial divestment is a regulatory necessity.

Under SEBI rules, listed companies are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of about 10%. Walmart’s stake sale is therefore essential to meet this threshold and enable PhonePe’s listing. Apart from Walmart, only two other investors are participating in the OFS — Tiger Global, which is selling about 0.2%, and Microsoft, which is divesting roughly 0.7%. All remaining minority shareholders have opted not to sell any shares as part of the IPO.

General Atlantic doubles down on the company Media reports citing PhonePe’s Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) have highlighted a transaction from 2025 in which General Atlantic raised its stake to 8.9% through a $600 million investment. This deal has also been widely misunderstood as a liquidity event for insiders.

As part of that transaction, PhonePe’s founders and employees exercised vested stock options and converted them into equity shares. Of these shares, only 39% were sold to General Atlantic, solely to meet tax obligations arising from the option exercise. The sale was undertaken strictly for tax planning purposes. Importantly, neither founders nor employees received any personal liquidity from the transaction.

What this signals for the IPO The limited size of the OFS — just enough to satisfy SEBI’s public float norms — sends a clear signal. Founders, employees and the overwhelming majority of investors are choosing to retain their holdings, reflecting strong long-term confidence in PhonePe’s business fundamentals, growth prospects and competitive position.

At a time when IPOs are often accompanied by significant secondary sales and early exits, PhonePe’s shareholder behaviour stands out. Instead of seeking near-term liquidity, investors are staying invested, indicating a collective bet on sustained value creation well beyond the listing event.

