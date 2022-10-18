PhonePe’s FY22 revenue soars

PhonePe’s FY22 revenue soars1 min read . 18 Oct 2022
PhonePe’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, without accounting for employee stock ownership plan costs, narrowed 15% to ₹671 crore during the year.
PhonePe’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, without accounting for employee stock ownership plan costs, narrowed 15% to ₹671 crore during the year.
BENGALURU' :Walmart-owned payment services provider PhonePe’s consolidated operating revenue more than doubled, growing by 138% to ₹1,646 crore during the year ended 31 March, the company said in a statement. “The increase in revenue is primarily driven by the robust growth PhonePe has seen across all its lines of businesses," the company said.
BENGALURU' :Walmart-owned payment services provider PhonePe’s consolidated operating revenue more than doubled, growing by 138% to ₹1,646 crore during the year ended 31 March, the company said in a statement. “The increase in revenue is primarily driven by the robust growth PhonePe has seen across all its lines of businesses," the company said.
The fintech major’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, without accounting for employee stock ownership plan costs, narrowed 15% to ₹671 crore during the year.
The fintech major’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, without accounting for employee stock ownership plan costs, narrowed 15% to ₹671 crore during the year.
The company had reported a net loss of ₹,727.87 crore in FY 2021, showed its latest available financial statements filed with the registrar of companies.
However, the Bengaluru-based startup’s expenses also jumped over the last year. Marketing expenses, which form a major chunk of the company’s costs, grew about 62% to ₹866 crore during the year.
“The increase is largely attributable to the marketing campaign for its new insurance distribution business during the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2021 and again during IPL in 2022," PhonePe said.
The employee cost rose by 41% to ₹555 crore in FY 2022.
PhonePe reported other operating expenses of ₹697 crore during the year, up 57 %.
Earlier this month, the company said it had moved its domicile from Singapore to India ahead of its initial public offering.
All PhonePe group businesses and entities are now wholly owned by and consolidated under PhonePe Pvt Ltd, India.
PhonePe was founded in 2015 by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari, and Burzin Engineer. It provides several financial services on its platform, including investments and insurance and has more than 400 million registered users.