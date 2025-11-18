PhysicsWallah shares make strong debut on Indian stock market, list at 33% premium

PhysicsWallah IPO made a strong listing on Indian stock market on Tuesday, November 18. PhysicsWallah share price listed at 33% premium over the IPO price of ₹109 per share.

Advertisement

PhysicsWallah share price opened at ₹145 on NSE and ₹143.10 on BSE. This means that the IPO allottees made 33% listing gain over the issue price.

Ahead of listing, the shares of PhysicsWallah IPO were trading at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market. The GMP ahead of listing of PhysicsWallah IPO was +14, as per investorgain.

PhysicsWallah IPO details The IPO had open for subscription on November 11 and closed on November 13. The mainboard IPO saw an overall subscription of 1.81 times.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.06 times the allotted portion, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 48%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received the highest interest, with a subscription level of 2.70 times.

Advertisement

The PhysicsWallah IPO was priced between ₹103 and ₹109 per share. The offering raised a total of ₹3,480.71 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares amounting to ₹380 crore.

The IPO funds will be used in offline centers, cover lease expenses, enhance cloud infrastructure, and fuel marketing and acquisitions—reflecting PhysicsWallah’s strategic shift to a hybrid model. Approximately ₹710 crore is set aside for marketing, with another ₹941 crore reserved for acquisitions, showcasing the company's intent to strengthen its position in the highly competitive edtech sector.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar for the IPO.