PhysicsWallah IPO Share Price LIVE: Stock to list today; GMP, experts signal strong debut in Indian stock market

PhysicsWallah IPO Share Price LIVE: PhysicsWallah shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today. The edtech company launched the IPO on November 11, which ended on November 13. PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is today 18 November 2025, and stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.

PhysicsWallah IPO was subscribed 1.81 times in total. The company raised ₹3,480.71 crore from the book-build issue which was a mix of fresh issue of 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares aggregating to ₹380 crore. PhysicsWallah IPO price band was ₹103 to ₹109 per share.

Ahead of the PhysicsWallah IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and experts indicate a strong debut of shares.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today

PhysicsWallah shares are witnessing a strong demand in the grey market. According to market experts, PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today has risen to ₹14 per share. PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of PhysicsWallah shares would be ₹123 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 13% to the IPO price of ₹109 per share.

Analysts also expect PhysicsWallah shares to list at a decent premium in the stock market today.

