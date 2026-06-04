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Physicswallah share price jumps 18% after partnership with NBFCs for student financing

PhysicsWallah share price surged 18% as it shifts to partnering with NBFCs for student lending, aiming to reduce balance sheet exposure and credit risks. The company will connect students with compliant lending partners to enhance affordability and scalability.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated4 Jun 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Physicswallah share price jumps 18% after partnership with NBFCs for student financing
Physicswallah share price jumps 18% after partnership with NBFCs for student financing
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PhysicsWallah share price surged 18% on Thursday, 4 June, after the edtech company announced a strategic shift in its student lending business by partnering with multiple regulated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to cater to student financing needs.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it has decided to move away from its earlier lending model and will instead collaborate with leading third-party regulated NBFCs. The move is aimed at significantly reducing balance sheet exposure and credit-related risks while continuing to support students through financing solutions.

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The announcement comes shortly after PhysicsWallah disclosed an approximately 120 crore equity infusion into its wholly owned subsidiary, FinZ Finance.

With the updated strategy, PhysicsWallah will operate as a tech-enabled platform that connects students to a selected network of compliant lending partners aligned with their academic progress, learning journeys, and educational outcomes.

The company stated that this partnership-driven model will enhance affordability and access for students, while also making the financing system more scalable, resilient, and able to reach a broader segment of its student population.

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PhysicsWallah mentioned that the future direction of FinZ Finance will be decided in due time, pending approvals from its board of directors and relevant regulatory bodies.

Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of Physicswallah, said: “We received feedback from our partners that our core strength lies in building communities and our online business. Our lending business is best left to regulated third-party NBFCs who have created robust underwriting capabilities. We truly believe that prudent capital allocation and shareholder value remains our foremost priority and in light of the feedback received from our partners to the said announcement, we have exercised our fiduciary responsibility to revisit this decision and enable student lending through regulated third-party NBFCs.”

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Physicswallah - Q4 results

Physicswallah reported that its losses decreased to 74.89 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26.

In the same period last year, the company reported a loss of 293 crore, while it had a profit of 100.51 crore in the previous quarter, as per a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations for Physicswallah surged by 50.7%, reaching 918.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up from 609.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a sequential basis, its revenue dropped by 15%.

The company's total expenses rose from 963.69 crore in Q4 FY25 to 1,035.19 crore in Q4 FY26.

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PhysicsWallah share price today

PhysicsWallah share price today opened at 91.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 108.45 per share, and an intraday low of 89.85 per share.

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PhysicsWallah made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on 18 November, listing at a sharp premium to its IPO price and reflecting strong investor demand for the edtech company's public issue.

The stock opened at 145 per share on the NSE and 143.10 per share on the BSE, compared with its IPO price of 109 per share, translating into a listing gain of nearly 33% for investors.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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