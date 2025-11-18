PhysicsWallah share price jumps over 13% after strong listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

PhysicsWallah share price: Shares of ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah extended their rally after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, November 18.

PhysicsWallah IPO listing date was today, November 18, 2025, with the shares getting listed at a solid premium on both the BSE and NSE.

PhysicsWallah shares got listed at ₹145 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 33.03% over the issue price of ₹109 per share. On BSE, PhysicsWallah shares were listed with a premium of 31% over the issue price at ₹143.10 apiece.

After the listing pop, the equity shares of the ed-tech company sustained gains and hit a high of ₹162.05 apiece on the BSE, up 13.24% from their listing price, and up 48.66% from the issue price.

PhysicsWallah IPO listing was better than the Street estimates. Ahead of the share debut, PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today signalled listing at around a 13% premium.

Should you buy, sell or hold PhysicsWallah shares after listing? Analysts have recommended booking partial profits in PhysicsWallah shares and holding the remaining for the long term.

“PhysicsWallah IPO listing reflected investor confidence in the company’s strong brand recall, affordable test-prep offerings, and its fast-growing hybrid model through both online platforms and PW Pathshala centres. The IPO garnered healthy retail participation, supported by expectations of continued demand for hybrid learning and deeper penetration in Tier II–III markets,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

The company’s strengths include a loyal student base, a scalable digital content engine, an expanding offline footprint, and a diversified presence across JEE, NEET, UPSC, and state-level exams.

However, competition from other edtech and offline coaching giants, regulatory uncertainties in the education sector, and the challenge of sustaining profitability during expansion remain key risks, Nyati added.

Thus, she advises allottees to book partial profits and hold the remaining PhysicsWallah shares for medium-term growth with a stop loss at the ₹130 level.

PhysicsWallah IPO was open from November 11 to November 13, and was subscribed 1.81 times in total. The company raised ₹3,480.71 crore from the book-build issue, at an IPO price band of ₹103 to ₹109 per share.

