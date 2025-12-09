PhysicsWallah share price jumps over 5% after strong Q2 results; edtech stock up 34% from IPO price

PhysicsWallah share price rose by more than 5% during Tuesday's trading session, following the edtech company's announcement of a 70% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26). PAT amounted to ₹69.7 crore, achieving a profit margin of 7%, compared to ₹41.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

The significant growth in the bottom line was bolstered by a 26% YoY rise in revenue from operations, which increased to ₹1,051.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA reached ₹269.7 crore, showing a margin of 26%, up from 23% in the same quarter last year.

PhysicsWallah generated free cash flow of ₹644.1 crore for the first half of FY26, an increase from ₹543.4 crore in the same period of FY25. As of September 30, 2025, the company's treasury reached ₹2,551.9 crore, not including IPO funds.

The company reported a rise in engagement on its online platform, with an average of 3.5 million daily users, an average engagement duration of 103 minutes, and a social media following exceeding 125 million across various platforms. Additionally, the company is venturing into new exam categories such as State Boards, Civil Services, and vernacular-language options to promote future growth.

A new initiative named "Pi," which offers a low-cost, student-oriented alternative to YouTube priced between ₹300–400, has been introduced to reach previously underserved learner demographics.

PhysicsWallah share price today PhysicsWallah share price today opened at ₹142.60 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹145.70 per share, and an intraday low of ₹137.80 apiece. PhysicsWallah share price has risen 34% from its IPO price of ₹109.

PhysicsWallah made a strong debut into the market on November 18, concluding with a premium of over 42% compared to the issue price of ₹109.

The stock opened at ₹143.10, marking a rise of 31.28% from the issue price on the BSE, and it became the first significant pure-play edtech company to launch on the exchanges. Throughout the day, it climbed 48.66% to reach ₹162.05. Ultimately, the stock closed at ₹155.20, up by 42.38%.

At the NSE, the stock debuted at ₹145, reflecting a premium of 33% from the issue price. During intra-day trading, it soared 48.61% to ₹161.99. Shares of the company finished at ₹155.24, reflecting an increase of 42.42%.