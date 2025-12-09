Mint Market
Subscribe

PhysicsWallah share price jumps over 5% after strong Q2 results; edtech stock up 34% from IPO price

PhysicsWallah share price increased by over 5% after announcing a 70% YoY profit rise for Q2 FY26, reaching 69.7 crore. Revenue rose 26% to 1,051.2 crore, with adjusted EBITDA at 269.7 crore. The company also introduced a low-cost initiative, 'Pi', targeting underserved students.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published9 Dec 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Advertisement
PhysicsWallah share price jumps over 5% after strong Q2 results; edtech stock up 34% from IPO price
PhysicsWallah share price jumps over 5% after strong Q2 results; edtech stock up 34% from IPO price

PhysicsWallah share price rose by more than 5% during Tuesday's trading session, following the edtech company's announcement of a 70% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26). PAT amounted to 69.7 crore, achieving a profit margin of 7%, compared to 41.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

The significant growth in the bottom line was bolstered by a 26% YoY rise in revenue from operations, which increased to 1,051.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA reached 269.7 crore, showing a margin of 26%, up from 23% in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

PhysicsWallah generated free cash flow of 644.1 crore for the first half of FY26, an increase from 543.4 crore in the same period of FY25. As of September 30, 2025, the company's treasury reached 2,551.9 crore, not including IPO funds.

Also Read | Kaynes rises after 30% crash - Brokerages still call it a potential multibagger

The company reported a rise in engagement on its online platform, with an average of 3.5 million daily users, an average engagement duration of 103 minutes, and a social media following exceeding 125 million across various platforms. Additionally, the company is venturing into new exam categories such as State Boards, Civil Services, and vernacular-language options to promote future growth.

A new initiative named "Pi," which offers a low-cost, student-oriented alternative to YouTube priced between 300–400, has been introduced to reach previously underserved learner demographics.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kaynes Technology shares crash nearly 50%, mutual funds lose ₹5,000 crore

PhysicsWallah share price today

PhysicsWallah share price today opened at 142.60 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 145.70 per share, and an intraday low of 137.80 apiece. PhysicsWallah share price has risen 34% from its IPO price of 109.

PhysicsWallah made a strong debut into the market on November 18, concluding with a premium of over 42% compared to the issue price of 109.

The stock opened at 143.10, marking a rise of 31.28% from the issue price on the BSE, and it became the first significant pure-play edtech company to launch on the exchanges. Throughout the day, it climbed 48.66% to reach 162.05. Ultimately, the stock closed at 155.20, up by 42.38%.

Advertisement

At the NSE, the stock debuted at 145, reflecting a premium of 33% from the issue price. During intra-day trading, it soared 48.61% to 161.99. Shares of the company finished at 155.24, reflecting an increase of 42.42%.

Also Read | Multibagger small-cap stock HCC share price falls 20% in 4 sessions - here's why

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
Physicswallah
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPhysicsWallah share price jumps over 5% after strong Q2 results; edtech stock up 34% from IPO price
Read Next Story