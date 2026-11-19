Physicswallah share price: Shares of Physicswallah rallied nearly 6.55% during Thursday’s intraday trading session after the edtech player revealed its ambitious growth guidance for financial year 2029-30. The Noida-headquartered company is aiming for 25%+ revenue CAGR over the next three years.

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Physicswallah share price opened higher during Thursday’s intraday trading session and rallied to 6.5%.

The education service provider’s growth targets are based on a large underpenetrated market, established online distribution, and improving operating leverage, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), which sees nearly 56% upside in its valuation.

Physicswallah share price outlook PW’s FY30 ambition is based on its large underpenetrated market, established online distribution, and improving operating leverage, noted the brokerage in its report while highlighting that execution will depend on sustaining over 25% growth, diversifying beyond core test preparation, monetising newer initiatives and improving offline returns.

“We expect PW to deliver consolidated pre-Ind AS EBITDA of INR20.8b by FY30, implying an FY30E EV/EBITDA multiple of ~20x,” read MOFSL report released on Thursday.

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Physicswallah share price target The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹200 per share. “We value PW on an SoTP basis, assigning 50x FY28E EV/EBITDA to the online business and 15x to the offline business, arriving at a TP of INR200. We reiterate our BUY rating.”

Physicswallah FY30 growth guidance Physicswallah’s management outlined its ambition to build an online-first education platform, targeting revenue of ₹90-Rs100 billion by financial year 2029-30. The growth guidance would translate into a consolidated revenue CAGR of atleast 25% over FY27-30.

The company is targeting an EBITDA margin of over 20% by FY30, with online expected to contribute nearly two-thirds of revenue and offline the remaining one-third, compared with ~52:48 mix in FY26.

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Physicswallah share price trend The stock was trading 6.40% higher at ₹134.40 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹39,674.30 crore at 3:18 pm on Thursday, November 19. Its share price value has surged 5.98% over the last one week, 2.98% in two weeks, 11.72% in three months and around 20.29% in six months.