Physicswallah shares' 21% crash from high wipes off ₹10,000 crore from investor wealth: Time to tread cautiously?

Physicswallah share price: In less than a week, the fortunes of Physicswallah shareholders have seen a sharp reversal. Beating expectations, Physicswallah's share price listed at a 31% premium over its issue price at ₹143.10 and soon extended gains to its highest level of ₹162.05 as yet.

Cut to today, November 24, the stock is already down 21.5% from peak — signalling huge volatility as investors navigate their strategy in the newly-listed stock.

From its peak, the company's market cap has seen an erosion of ₹10,000 crore in just five days, as Physicwallah shares declined for the fourth day in a row. On Monday, the ed-tech stock lost nearly 6% to hit the day's low of ₹127.

Despite such a fall, the stock still trades above its initial public offering price of ₹109 apiece, with IPO investors sitting on 16.5% gains.

What's behind the fall in Physicwallah shares? Operationally, the company continues to scale offline centres, expand hybrid offerings, and build its learning platform, but profitability remains young and quarterly earnings are still volatile — a combination that naturally amplifies market swings, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS.

The IPO itself was subscribed only around 1.8x, which Dasani said is an early hint that pricing left limited margin for error once listing-day momentum faded.

Physicwallah shares: How to treat the dip? Now, with the stock significantly below its high, the question remains how new and existing investors should approach the stock.

For existing investors, the correction looks more like a cooling of debut enthusiasm than a structural red flag, said Dasani.

“The key variables to watch remain centre-level economics, student retention, revenue per enrolment, and whether the company can convert rapid expansion into consistent operating leverage,” he added.

For new investors, a staggered or cautious entry makes sense, as despite the correction, the stock still trades well above its IPO price and carries the usual execution risks associated with newly listed consumer-tech names, Dasani opined.

“Upcoming lock-in expiries and the behaviour of institutional flows will also influence near-term volatility. If PhysicsWallah delivers stable profitability and cash flow over the next few quarters, this reset may form a healthy base; if not, the stock could drift further toward fundamentals,” he added.