PI Industries bets on innovation and scale to ride out trade turbulence
Ananya Roy 6 min read 21 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Despite trade volatility and pricing pressure, the agrochem major is betting on R&D-led exports and a recovery in domestic agri demand to drive the next phase of growth. But Chinese dumping and execution risks remain key variables.
Trump’s tariff war is creating whiplash on Dalal Street. And few stocks are riding that rollercoaster quite like PI Industries.
