PI Industries declares 450% dividend, PAT up 58% and FIIs stake up 1.88% in Q3
- With a market valuation of ₹49,938.02 Cr., PI Industries Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the commodity industry.
With a market valuation of ₹49,938.02 Cr., PI Industries Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the commodity industry. The firm has created prominent brands over the previous 75 years, is networked to more than 70,000 retail locations across India, and is widely renowned for its technological prowess in services relating to chemistry and engineering. The corporation announced a 450% dividend for its eligible shareholders along with its Q3 earnings.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×