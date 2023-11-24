PI Industries share price gains more than 1%:analysts see up to 22% upside
Stock Market Today: PI Industries reported 20% revenues growth in Q2 with Ebitda rising 28% and net profit growth of 44% year on year. The growth is being led by export traction and PI Industries has maintained growth guidance of 18-20%. Jefferies projects 20% revenue Net profit CAGR over FY23-26.
PI Industries' share price gained more than 1% on Friday adding to its gains of around 15% that the stock has seen since October lows. While concerns around most chemical manufacturers stay elevated pertaining to inventory destocking, demand slowdown in developed countries, rise in China Exports, PI Industries with patented molecules and niche product range remains better placed compared to peers feel analysts. The Q2 performance held testimony as the financial performance of PI Industries remained strong amidst favorable demand momentum while many peers saw pressure on the performance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started