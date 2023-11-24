PI Industries share price gains more than 1%:analysts see up to 22% upside

PI Industries' share price gained more than 1% on Friday adding to its gains of around 15% that the stock has seen since October lows. While concerns around most chemical manufacturers stay elevated pertaining to inventory destocking, demand slowdown in developed countries, rise in China Exports, PI Industries with patented molecules and niche product range remains better placed compared to peers feel analysts. The Q2 performance held testimony as the financial performance of PI Industries remained strong amidst favorable demand momentum while many peers saw pressure on the performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PI Industries reported 20% revenues growth with Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growing 28% and net profit growth of 44% year on year. The same was driven by 22% growth in Agro chemical Exports driven by volume growth of 21%. Pharma contributed Exports revenue of Rs. 719 million i.e. 6% of total Exports revenue growth.

PI continued to guide revenue growth of 18-20% YoY along with consistent margin improvement primarily driven by strong enquiries in CSM (Custom Synthesis Manufacturing) business and new launches in domestic segment. Swarnendu Bhushan Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd. said that Q2 performance remined strong and outlook remains positive. The twin pharma acquisition announced recently (in april’23) are also anticipated to support overall growth going forward said Bhushan. Prabhudas target price for PI Industries stands at ₹4600 indicating upside of up to 22% upside from current levels

Analysts at Axis Securities said that they marginally revise their estimates to account for improved product mix and their impact on margins. The stock has seen correction lately which presents an upside potential. The target price of ₹4090 by Axis Securities indicates an upside of more than 8% from current stock price levels.

The correction in stock prices had been driven by some concerns on entry of competition in one molecule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read- Coal India, Honasa, Eicher, HDFC among Jefferies six model portfolio additions

A key investor concern in PI has been the impact of entry of generics in pyroxasulfone a herbicide. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a recent report said that “our analysis of the Australian market that saw patent expiry in Calender Year 2021 indicates limited traction of generics with Kumiai's sales accelerating after patent expiry". With no geography set to see patent expiry before Calendar year 2025, PI should deliver strong growth over FY24-25 estimated. Their target price of ₹4290 indicates upside of more than 15% from current share price of PI Industries. They have projected 20% revenue net profit CAGR (compund annual growth rate) over FY23-26

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.