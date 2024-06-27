PI Industries share price jumps 5% on acquisition of Plant Health Care; should you buy the stock?
PI already has a portfolio of 8 products and many more in the development & registration pipeline. Revenue from biological products increased by ~29% in FY24, it added.
PI Industries share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of UK-listed Plant Health Care Plc (PHC) with subsidiaries in the US, Brazil, Mexico and a few other countries.
