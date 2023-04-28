PI Industries share price soars over 10%; Here's why1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
- Shares of PI Industries Ltd jump over 10% on Friday's trade on the back of its subsidiary purchasing holdings in the Indian operations of an American pharmaceutical company.
