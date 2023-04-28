Shares of PI Industries Ltd jump over 10% on Friday's trade on the back of its subsidiary purchasing holdings in the Indian operations of an American pharmaceutical company.

On Thursday, the PI Industries in an exchange filing, said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, PI Health Sciences Ltd has entered into the share purchase agreements with Therachem Research Medilab LLC (TRM) to purchase its arms in India i.e. TRM India and Solis Pharma Chem.

PI Health Sciences will also acquire assets in the US.

TRM is a chemistry-driven solution provider with expertise in the domain of rare diseases, specialising in medicinal chemistry research, process research, and development. In the preclinical and clinical stages, it offers pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms services and products.

Additionally, PI Health Sciences and Plahoma Twelve GmbH signed a definitive document agreement for PI Health Sciences to purchase a 100% share in Archimica S.p.A. (Archimica). The same is being purchased for €34.2 million.

Archimica serves over 60 prestigious clients across more than 30 nations, and its a CDMO and manufacturer of small molecule APIs with headquarters in Italy.

These acquisitions will strengthen PI Industries' position in the API and CDMO markets. The qualified institutional placement (QIP) proceeds and internal accruals will be used to pay the purchase amount in cash.

According to ICICI Direct Research, these proposed acquisitions could be a step towards mitigating dependence on Agrochem CDMO business .This will also help deployment of QIP funds which remained unused for quite some time on the balance sheet thereby improving return ratios for the company.

On Friday, the stock opened at opened at the day's intraday low of ₹3,205.55 per share however picked up momentum and gained nearly 10% around 11:31 IST.

“A strong gap up opening is seen in today's sessions backed by strong volumes, The stock is up 10 % at the time of writing. If prices continues to hold this gains then further traction could be seen towards 3,600 in the near term, bullish gap left today at 3,100 - 3,200 to act as support," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.