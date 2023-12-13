PI Industries stock down 11.2% in two sessions; here's why
As per reports, Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical has announced its foray into the manufacturing of pyroxasulfone, with a 2,000 MTPA plant. This has raised concerns among investors about potential adverse effects on PI Industries' revenues tied to pyroxasulfone.
Shares PI Industries faced significant downward pressure in the last two trading sessions, witnessing an almost 11.2% decline from ₹3,869 to ₹3,426 apiece. This downturn is attributed to recent media reports suggesting pressure on the company's key product, pyroxasulfone, due to capacity additions by a Chinese company, Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical.
