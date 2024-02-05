PI Industries is Axis Securities' ‘pick of the week’ – 3 key reasons why
Axis Securities has a ‘buy’ call on PI Industries with a target price of ₹3,750, implying a potential upside of 11 percent
Despite a 5 percent fall in the stock in 2024 YTD (year-to-date), domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has picked PI Industries as its 'top pick of the week'. This is on the back of its healthy product pipeline and innovation track record, strong order book and industry tailwinds.
