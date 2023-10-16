PI Industries top pick as headwinds persist for agrochemical sector
Indian stock market: Falling prices globally following a supply deluge from China, muted demand for exports and the impact of lower reservoir levels on rabi sowing are key reasons why CRISIL Ratings expects, revenue of agrochemicals makers to slip 3% in FY24, for first time in a decade.
Stock market today: Headwinds for earnings prospects of agrochemical manufacturers is posed led by weak demand outlook on the back of lower-than-expected monsoon season in the country impacting Kharif crop acreage. The falling chemical prices globally due to higher supplies from China that have been leading to inventory destocking poses another challenge. The weaker than expected monsoon that keeps expectations muted for the Kharif season harvest is likely to impact even Rabi season or winter crop sowing as reservoir levels remain low, feel analysts.
