Pi Network is a mobile-friendly crypto-mining platform which removes the need for expensive mining hardware equipment and high power consumption, reported the news portal Times Now News.
According to the news report, the company aims to bring the world of cryptocurrency mining to everyday users, in turn attracting attention from a global audience.
The general perception of a crypto mining system is that it has a lot of expensive hardware, along with expensive GPUs and high power consumption in the form of expensive electricity bills. People usually set up crypto farms to mine different digital currencies.
The new platform uses an innovative mobile mining process, which users can use to create Pi tokens.
The company also aims to start the main grid to achieve full decentralization and enable Pi transactions on the Pi Marketplace for goods and services. They also plan to integrate it with third-party applications for everyday transactions like shopping to mobile recharges, reported the news portal.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
