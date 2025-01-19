Pi Network is a mobile-friendly crypto-mining platform which removes the need for expensive mining hardware equipment and high power consumption, reported the news portal Times Now News.

According to the news report, the company aims to bring the world of cryptocurrency mining to everyday users, in turn attracting attention from a global audience.

The general perception of a crypto mining system is that it has a lot of expensive hardware, along with expensive GPUs and high power consumption in the form of expensive electricity bills. People usually set up crypto farms to mine different digital currencies.

The new platform uses an innovative mobile mining process, which users can use to create Pi tokens.

Pi Network features and benefits Mobile-Friendly: The new Pi Network offers the portability of mining using only a smartphone. This makes it accessible to its users irrespective of where they are from, ensuring the limited utilisation of resources.

Sustainability: According to the news report, the application's low-power model aligns with the global sustainability goals, addressing issues which loom over the mining of bitcoin and other major crypto assets.

Security: On the safety front, the application lets the user create a security loop, which increases decentralization and reduces the risk of fraud. This trust-based model allows users to play a role in network governance, as per the news report.

Wider reach: The company aims to reach out to more people with a user-friendly approach and no upfront costs. The goal of the company is to provide a comprehensive alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The company also aims to start the main grid to achieve full decentralization and enable Pi transactions on the Pi Marketplace for goods and services. They also plan to integrate it with third-party applications for everyday transactions like shopping to mobile recharges, reported the news portal.