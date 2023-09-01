Pick of September 2023: Coal India is a hot pick; here's why brokerages recommend to buy2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:23 PM IST
Religare Broking has picked state-run coal miner Coal India (CIL) as its pick of the month for September 2023 and has recommended a ‘buy’ on the stock with a potential upside of nearly 11 per cent.
Domestic markets snapped its five week-losing run today after the gross domestic product (GDP) data showed that the Indian economy grew at its quickest pace in a year during the April-June quarter, which could boost foreign fund inflows.
