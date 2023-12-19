Pick of the week: Axis Securities sees 10% upside in HG Infra Engineering; here's why
Despite a 10 percent fall in the stock in the last 2 months, domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has picked HG Infra Engineering as its 'top pick of the week'. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹935, implying a potential upside of 10 percent.
This is on the back of its attractive valuations, strong growth opportunities, positive company-specific triggers, and macroeconomic tailwinds.
