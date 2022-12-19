Pick of the week: Brokerage recommends buying in this metal stock. Key triggers

Hindalco Industries is the pick of the week by Axis Securities. Hindalco stock begins the week on a volatile note, however, has gained by at least 1% on Monday. The stock brokerage suggested buying Hindalco shares on the back of the company's cost peaking in Indian aluminum, low earnings risks in subsidiary Novelis and disciplined capital allocation by the management. The stock has skyrocketed by more than 44% in six months on Dalal Street.

