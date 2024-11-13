Could these two monopoly businesses still generate solid returns?

In 2023, the company achieved robust growth, attributed to the quality of its product portfolio and effective execution strategies. Over the past decade, Pidilite has maintained a solid sales CAGR of around 11%. Its operating profit margins have remained stable at approximately 28%, the best among its competitors, and net margins have consistently hovered around 22%, showcasing one of the strongest performances in the industry. With a remarkable return on equity (RoE) close to 21%, Pidilite demonstrates exceptional efficiency in generating profits from its equity.