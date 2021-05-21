MUMBAI: Pidilite Industries Ltd on Friday hit ₹1 trillion in market capitalisation, with the company's shares having surged nearly 11% so far this year.

At 0945am, the stock traded at Rs1,969.20 on the BSE, up 1.8% from its previous close with its market cap at ₹1.01 trillion. So far today, the scrip has hit an all-time high of Rs1,974 apiece.

Pidilite Industries reported higher-than-expected earnings for the March quarter, with revenue up 44.7% year-on-year and EBITDA up 53.1%. Excluding the Huntsman acquisition, revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax grew 38%, 41% and 49%, respectively. Consumer & Bazaar sales shot up 53.9% led by a 45% volume and mix growth. Verticals across the board registered robust growth driven by sustained demand momentum in rural areas and urban geographies.

"We remain optimistic on Pidilite’s prospects given continued demand momentum but would keep tabs on vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) price trajectory. Retain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR2,160 based on a valuation rollover to Sep-22E," said Edelweiss Research in a note to its investors.

According to the company, VAM prices are expected to peak June onwards. Hence, gross margin pressure may continue in the first quarter of FY22 also. However, to address the inflationary pressure, the company initiated price hikes in May, hiking rates 4-6% in its adhesive product portfolios.

"We believe Pidilite is well placed to partially pass on inflationary pressure and gain market share, especially in the lockdown scenario of supply disruptions given its strong market positioning," ICICI Direct said in its report.

"The company will be a frontrunner in sales recovery (post ease in lockdown restrictions) given its strong brand, robust balance sheet position and nearly unmatchable supply chain network in the industry. Hence, Pidilite’s annual EBITDA margin guidance of 22-24% remains intact despite such big disruptions", ICICI Direct report added.

