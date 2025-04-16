Pidilite Industries share price rises 15% since March’2025 lows: To consider dividend. Should you Buy, sell or Hold?

Stock Market today: Pidilite Industries share price after sharp correction has rebounded 15% since March'2025 lows.

The Pidilite Industries share price had seen a sharp being from 52 week highs or 1 year highs of ₹3414.40 in the month of September 2024 to the 52 week or 1 year lows of ₹2620.15 in the month of March 2025. While correction had been driven weaker markets amid valuation concerns and FII Selling. The Pidilite Industries share price however has rebounded well and trading at close to ₹3020 is up

Pidilite Industries to consider Q4 results and Dividend Pidilite Industries announced on 15 April i.e Tuesday that it will be considering financial results and dividends on

Pidilite Industries intimated the exchanges that the that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 8th May, 2025, to consider and take on record the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2025. Pidilite Industries also said that its board of directors will also consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company

Pidilite Industries share price was closed at ₹3030 levels on Wednesday

Pidilite Industries- Analysts views Pidilite Industries had witnessed positive momentum with large volumes after a sell off and was poised to cross the short-term averages and suggesting better risk rewards at lower levels after steep correction , analysts had said . However the Pidilite Industries share price has moved higher outperforming the broader markets and is trending near to the resistance of 200-day average, said analysts at Reliance Securities. The Reliance Securities analysts however add that the Pidilite Industries share price is near to the higher range and Reliance Securities analysts would recommend to book profit at current levels They advice to exit the position and close the long trade.

