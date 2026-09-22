Pine Labs block deal: Why Mastercard Asia-Pacific is selling its entire stake for ₹890 crore - What should investors do?

Pine labs block deal: Mastercard Asia Pacific may sell up to 49.7 million shares, or around 4.3% of fintech firm Pine Labs, through a block deal valued at up to ₹892.5 crore, according to reports.

The floor price for the transaction has been fixed at ₹179.50 per share, representing a discount of approximately 7.3% to Pine Labs’ previous closing price on the NSE.

Advertisement

Exchange data showed that Mastercard Asia Pacific held 49,724,182 Pine Labs shares, equivalent to a 4.31% stake, as of June 30, 2026. The proposed sale of up to 49.7 million shares is therefore broadly in line with its entire disclosed holding in the company.

The transaction is a 100% secondary sale, with Mastercard Asia Pacific identified as the selling shareholder. Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited is acting as the sole placement agent for the deal.

The block deal opened for bids on September 21 and is scheduled to close on September 22 at around 7:30 am IST, although the books may be closed earlier. The trade is expected to take place on September 22, with settlement scheduled for September 23.

Advertisement

Pine Labs share price debut Pine Labs share price made its stock market debut on November 14, 2025, after its initial public offering (IPO) raised approximately ₹3,900 crore.

The fintech company’s shares were listed on the NSE at ₹242 apiece, marking a 9.5% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹221 per share.

Pine Labs operates as a fintech platform that enables the digitisation of commerce for merchants, consumer brands, enterprises and financial institutions. Its technology solutions cater to digital payments, card issuance and other value-added financial services across India and overseas markets, including Malaysia, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the US and Africa.

What should investors do? According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, the block deal could create some near-term supply pressure and volatility in the stock, the broader business outlook remains encouraging.

Advertisement

On the technical outlook, Sachdeva said that the stock has witnessed a sharp upmove in recent days accompanied by strong volumes, indicating sustained buying interest. However, prices continue to face resistance around Rs.207-209 zone.

“The chart structure suggests that the stock is gradually building momentum to challenge this barrier. A decisive closing breakout above Rs.209 could confirm a fresh leg of the uptrend and potentially pave the way towards Rs.260 over the next 12 months. Until the breakout materialises, some consolidation around the current levels cannot be ruled out, particularly given the near-term supply arising from the block deal,” she added.

Meanwhile, Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, recommended investor should wait and watch and hold position in this deal as no major impact due to this deal, however fundamental are strong.

Advertisement

“The block deal scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, 2026, involves Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. divesting its entire 4.31% stake (4.97 crore shares) at a floor price of ₹179.50 per share, which is a 7.33% discount to the previous closing price. This basically a routine liquidity event rather than new any new no new equity dilution activity. However numbers of the company is accelerating sharply. In its most recent Q1 earnings report, consolidated net profit surged over 4x year-on-year to ₹19.6 crore (up from ₹5 crore),” Gupta said.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 22 September

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.