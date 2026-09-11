Pine Labs share price jumps 13%: Fintech stock rises sharply as trading volume explodes

Pine Labs shares witnessed a sharp rally on Friday, climbing more than 13% amid a significant surge in trading activity. The stock gained as much as 13.5% to touch an intraday high of ₹196.50, while volumes on both the NSE and BSE jumped sharply compared with their recent averages.
On the NSE, as many as 11.57 crore shares changed hands, with trading volume rising 3.8 times compared with the average volume of 3.05 crore shares. On the BSE, 68 lakh shares were traded, significantly higher than the average daily volume of 15 lakh shares recorded over the past two weeks.
The strong move comes against the backdrop of a volatile trading history for Pine Labs. Pine Labs shares have delivered gains across several timeframes. The stock has risen 17% in the past one week, 16% over the last one month, 34% in three months and 13% in the last six months.
The stock remains 31% below its 52-week high of ₹283.70, which it touched in November 2025. Its 52-week low stands at ₹134.75, recorded in May 2026.
Pine Labs Limited is a technology company providing digital payments and issuing solutions to merchants, consumer brands and enterprises, and financial institutions in India and internationally. The company operates through its Digital Infrastructure and Transaction Platform, and Issuing and Acquiring Platform segments.
Its Digital Infrastructure and Transaction Platform segment provides technology platforms under the brands Pinelabs, Mosambee, Benow, Setu, Qfix and Fave. These platforms enable merchants to accept in-store and online digital payments through debit cards, credit cards, prepaid instruments, wallets, QR codes, UPI, loyalty points, pay later and online fee collection, among other options. Incorporated in 1998, the company is based in Noida, India.
Pine Labs reported its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 28. During the June quarter, consolidated net profit surged 308.56% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹20 crore, compared with ₹4.79 crore in Q1 FY26.
Revenue from operations increased 19.65% YoY to ₹736.92 crore in Q1 FY27, from ₹615.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.
At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹124 crore, marking a 51.22% YoY increase from ₹82 crore in Q1 FY26.
However, adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 300 basis points (bps) YoY to 17% in Q1 FY27, compared with 20% in the April-June quarter of FY26.
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