Pine Labs Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts signal debut of shares at modest premium in stock market today

Pine Labs Share Price LIVE: The equity shares of digital payments solutions provider Pine Labs are set to list in the Indian stock market today, after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Pine Labs IPO listing date is today, 14 November 2025.

The public issue was open from November 7 to 11, and the IPO allotment date was November 12. Pine Labs IPO listing date is November 14, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Pine Labs IPO price band was set at ₹210 to ₹221.00 per share. The company raised ₹3,899.91 crore from the book-building issue, which was a mix of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). Pine Labs IPO was subscribed 2.46 times in total, NSE data showed.

Pine Labs IPO GMP Today

Pine Labs shares are commanding a modest GMP today. According to market experts, Pine Labs IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹5.5 per share. This means that in the grey market, Pine Labs shares are trading higher by ₹5.5 apiece than their issue price.

Pine Labs IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹226.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.5% to the IPO price of ₹221 per share.

Analysts also expect Pine Labs shares to see a flat listing in the Indian stock market today.

