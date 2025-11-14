Pine Labs Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts signal debut of shares at modest premium in stock market today

Pine Labs Share Price LIVE: The equity shares of digital payments solutions provider Pine Labs are set to list in the Indian stock market today, after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Pine Labs IPO listing date is today, 14 November 2025.
The public issue was open from November 7 to 11, and the IPO allotment date was November 12. Pine Labs IPO listing date is November 14, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Pine Labs IPO price band was set at ₹210 to ₹221.00 per share. The company raised ₹3,899.91 crore from the book-building issue, which was a mix of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). Pine Labs IPO was subscribed 2.46 times in total, NSE data showed.
Pine Labs shares are commanding a modest GMP today. According to market experts, Pine Labs IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹5.5 per share. This means that in the grey market, Pine Labs shares are trading higher by ₹5.5 apiece than their issue price.
Pine Labs IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹226.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.5% to the IPO price of ₹221 per share.
Analysts also expect Pine Labs shares to see a flat listing in the Indian stock market today.
Pine Labs IPO valuation was priced slightly on the higher side, and this was reflected in the overall subscription trend. Pine Labs shares are expected to open flat, given the lukewarm subscription momentum, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Pine Labs shares are commanding a modest GMP today. According to market experts, Pine Labs IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹5.5 per share. This means that in the grey market, Pine Labs shares are trading higher by ₹5.5 apiece than their issue price. Pine Labs IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹226.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.5% to the IPO price of ₹221 per share.
Pine Labs IPO was subscribed 2.46 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 1.22 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 30% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a 4 times subscription.
Pine Labs IPO price band was set at ₹210 to ₹221.00 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹3,899.91 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 9.41 crore equity shares worth ₹2,080 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8.23 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,819.91 crore.
Pine Labs IPO opened for public subscription on November 7, and closed on November 11, while the IPO allotment date was November 12. Pine Labs IPO listing date is today, November 14, and Pine Labs shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, November 14, 2025, the equity shares of Pine Labs Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.
Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, November 14, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.