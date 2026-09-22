Pine Labs shares volatile on a likely ₹892 crore stake sale by Mastercard - Should you buy, sell, or hold?

Pine Labs shares were volatile in morning trade on Tuesday, 22 September, amid a likely block deal by Mastercard Asia-Pacific, which reportedly sold its entire stake in the company.

Pine Labs share price opened at ₹195.25 against its previous close of ₹193.55 and dropped nearly 1% to an intraday low of ₹191.60 on the BSE. However, the stock soon erased its losses and jumped nearly 4% to an intraday high of ₹201.20. Around 9:35 AM, the stock was 3.64% up at ₹200.60 on the BSE.

Pine Labs block deal

According to reports, Mastercard Asia Pacific was to sell up to 4.97 crore shares, or around 4.3% of Pine Labs, through a block deal valued at up to ₹892.5 crore. The floor price for the transaction was fixed at ₹179.50 per share, a discount of approximately 7.3% to the stock's previous closing price on the NSE.

According to shareholding pattern data, Mastercard Asia Pacific held 49,724,182 shares of Pine Labs, equivalent to a 4.31% stake, as of 30 June 2026. The proposed sale of up to 4.97 crore shares is nearly its entire disclosed holding in the company.

Pine Labs, a fintech company, enables the digitisation of commerce for merchants, consumer brands, enterprises and financial institutions. Its technology solutions include digital payments, card issuance and other value-added financial services across India and overseas markets, including Malaysia, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the US and Africa.

Pine Labs share price trend The stock has been enjoying a healthy uptrend lately. Over the last three months, it has gained 26%, compared with a 3% decline in the equity barometer, the Sensex.

However, year to date, the stock is down 18%, compared with a 12% fall in the Sensex. Pine Labs shares hit a 52-week high of ₹283.70 on 14 November last year and a 52-week low of ₹134.75 on 27 May this year.

Pine Labs shareholding The shareholding pattern data shows that domestic institutions, including mutual funds, insurance companies, NBFCs, etc., cumulatively held 28,63,82,258 shares, or 24.82% stake in the company by the end of the June quarter of FY27.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cumulatively held 10,95,10,347 shares, or 9.49% stake, in the company by the end of the June quarter.

Should investors buy, sell, or hold Pine Labs shares? Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said that the block deal could create some near-term supply pressure and volatility in the stock; however, the broader business outlook remains encouraging.

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On 21 September, Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on Pine Labs with a "buy" rating and a target price of ₹250, based on 25 times FY28E EV/EBITDA.

Motilal estimates Pine Labs to deliver healthy CAGRs of 24%, 46%, and 129% in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and PAT over FY26-28E. It expects adjusted EBITDA margin to improve to 28.7% by FY28E from nearly 9% in FY24.

Santosh Meena, the head of research at Swastika Investmart, underscored that strong GTV scale, merchant base, UPI exposure, and the new 0.4% MDR on eligible transactions provide further revenue/margin upside, while the balance sheet remains net-cash positive.

Meena said Mastercard’s full 4.3% exit is a routine secondary PE/strategic sale after lock-in expiry—not a negative signal on the business—and similar prior deals have been absorbed without derailing the recovery.

"Existing investors should hold the stock and buy on dips toward or below the block price for new money, with a 12–24 month horizon. Near-term volatility from supply is possible, but the operating trajectory and digital-payments tailwinds support a constructive stance rather than a sell," said Meena.

Vinit Bolinjkar, the head of research at Ventura, also believes Mastercard Asia-Pacific selling its entire stake in Pine Labs for around ₹892 crore via a block deal is a technical overhang, not a fundamental worry.

"It looks like routine post-IPO monetisation by an early strategic backer rather than any signal on business health," said Bolinjkar.

Bolinjkar underscored that Pine Labs runs two core engines, its digital infrastructure and transaction platform (DITP), which handles in-store and online payments and affordability solutions for merchants, and its issuing and acquiring platform (IAP), covering prepaid card issuance, API-based fintech infrastructure and small-merchant solutions.

Bolinjkar said the DITP business benefits from Pine Labs' deep penetration among large- and mid-market retail merchants, with steady growth driven by flow-based revenue, affordable products, and online payments as more merchants digitise.

The IAP business, built through acquisitions in prepaid cards, API banking and small-merchant payment solutions, has been the faster-growing of the two, gaining from wider distribution across international markets and scaling up of co-branded prepaid and card programs with partner brands, Bolinjkar added.

"Together, these two segments give Pine Labs a diversified revenue base rather than dependence on a single payment rail. The upcoming shift in UPI's fee structure also works in the company's favour, giving it a new monetisable revenue stream on higher-ticket merchant transactions that were earlier margin-dilutive," said Bolinjkar.

"Key risks include competition from Paytm and PhonePe and the possibility of further stake sales as other pre-IPO investors' lock-ins expire, but overall the case remains a buy on the back of a diversified, improving business and a more favourable payments-fee environment ahead," Bolinjkar said.

On the technical front, Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Pine Labs is forming a rounding bottom pattern.

At the current juncture, it is approaching its breakout level around ₹208– ₹210 spot levels, backed by a significant rise in volume over the past couple of weeks.

"Going forward, any dip toward ₹170– ₹175 levels or a decisive break above ₹210 should be taken as a fresh buying opportunity that could push the stock toward ₹240– ₹250 levels in the medium term," said Kumar.

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