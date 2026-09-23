Pine Labs shares: Over 25% up in a month; Motilal Oswal sees 30% more upside | Buy rating - 'Monetization in motion'

Pine Labs shares: Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on merchant payment platform Pine Labs, assigning a ‘buy’ rating, saying ‘Monetization in motion’. The brokerage firm has given a target price of ₹250 per share, seeing upside potential of up to 30% from the current market price.

The firm expects the company to post a strong CAGR of 24% in revenue, 46% in adjusted EBITDA and 129% in adjusted PAT over FY26–FY28E. It also expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to expand significantly to 28.7%, from 9% in FY24.

“We estimate a healthy revenue CAGR of ~24% over FY26-28E, driven by stable growth in DITP, continued traction in affordability solutions and online payments, and a faster scale-up of IAP business. DITP will remain the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 68% of revenue, while IAP business is set to outpace the broader portfolio,” the firm said.

It further explained that the introduction of a 0.4% MDR on eligible P2M transactions is expected to support Pine Labs, backed by its strong merchant-acquiring and payments franchise. As the company’s revenue mix increasingly moves toward higher-margin, transaction-led businesses, adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to expand significantly from around 9% in FY24 to nearly 29% by FY28E, supported by improved operating leverage.

Pine Labs is a leading merchant commerce platform offering payment acceptance, affordability and issuing solutions. Its digital infrastructure and transaction platform (DITP) and issuing and acquiring platform (IAP) generate a healthy mix of recurring and transaction-linked revenue, aided by long-standing enterprise relationships and scalable technology.

With a merchant base exceeding 1 million, Pine Labs processed a gross transaction value (GTV) of ₹17.2 trillion through 7.4 billion transactions in FY26. The company continues to strengthen its presence across merchant segments, supported by acquisitions and the expansion of its international issuing business.

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Pine Labs share price trend Pine Labs share price have shown a mixed performance across different timeframes. The stock gained 6.24% over the past week and advanced 25.74% in the last one month, indicating a sharp recovery in the recent period. However, the stock remains 16.09% lower on a year-to-date basis (YTD).

Pine Labs share price made its stock market debut in November 2025. The stock was listed at ₹242 apiece on NSE, a 9.5% premium over the IPO price of ₹221.