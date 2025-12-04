Pine Labs shares rose over 2% after Q2 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Pine Labs shares rose 2.5% during Thursday's trading session after the payment solutions firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6 crore for the quarter ending September, marking a return to profitability following a loss of ₹32 crore in the same period last year.
In the second quarter of FY26, the company achieved revenue from operations amounting to ₹650 crore, which represents an 18% increase from ₹552 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous financial year.
The profit after tax (PAT) increased by 25% compared to the previous quarter, which saw ₹5 crore in Q1FY26, while the topline also saw a nearly 6% rise quarter-on-quarter, compared to ₹616 crore in the April-June period of FY26.
The adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) surged 62% year-on-year to reach ₹122 crore, with margins improving from 14% to 19%, demonstrating significant operating leverage.
A significant decrease in ESOP expenses offered some relief. ESOP costs decreased to ₹29 crore from ₹66 crore in the prior quarter, indicating a 28% drop compared to the same period last year. The proportion of ESOP expenses relative to revenue fell to 4% from 7% both a year earlier and in the previous quarter.
This announcement marks Pine Labs' first set of earnings since it made its market debut in November of this year.
According to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services, Pine Labs experienced a revenue growth of 17.8% year-over-year, with significant increases in the Issuing and Acquiring sectors (up 32.5% YoY) offsetting the slower growth in the Digital Infrastructure and Transaction Processing (DITP) sector (up 11.9% YoY). EBITDA saw a rise of 46.7% quarter-over-quarter and 132% year-over-year due to operational efficiencies.
Further, Emkay Global highlighted that the management pointed out that Issuing, VAS, Affordability, and Online segments are all growing at rates exceeding 30% year-over-year. Nonetheless, revenue growth in the DITP segment was hindered by the company's shift from hardware-inclusive agreements to software-focused contracts. The scaling up of the Affordability segment has led to increased working capital investments, resulting in a free cash flow of ₹(2.15) billion for the first half of FY26.
“We are increasing our FY26E/27E EBITDA by 4.5%/5.2% on account of strong growth in the Issuing and Acquiring business. On FY28E, the stock trades at 27x EV/EBITDA and 52.9x P/E. We increase our DCF-based TP to ₹225 ( ₹210 earlier). However, we maintain REDUCE, given rising competitive intensity,” said the brokerage.
Pine Labs shares today opened at ₹250 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹253.90 per share, and an intraday low of ₹245.20 per share. The stock was listed at a 13.52% premium at ₹251 over the issue price. The stock is currently trading at ₹253.90, up 14.88 over the issue price of ₹221.
Following the listing, there has been a significant sell-off, and the stock has experienced volatile sessions.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.