Pioneer of global small-cap investing raises stake in THIS housing finance stock. Do you own?

Smallcap World Fund Inc. has increased its stake in Home First Finance Company India by nearly 3%, taking its total shareholding in the company to above 7%. On Thursday, Home First Finance Company share price gained nearly 2%. The small-cap stock rose as much as 2.05% to ₹1,175.80 apiece on the BSE.

Smallcap World Fund Inc. held 5,013,7001 equity shares of Home First Finance Company India as of 2 December 2024, aggregating to 5.6102% stake in the company.

On 30 April 2025, the fund acquired additional 3,023,818 Home First Finance shares, equivalent to 2.94% stake in the company, through the open market.

With the latest acquisition, Smallcap World Fund’s shareholding in Home First Finance Company India has increased to 7.8078%, with 8,037,518 shares.

Home First Finance Shareholding As per the latest shareholding pattern of Home First Finance Company India Ltd as of quarter ending March 2025, promoters held 1,28,35,183 shares in the company, aggregating to 12.47% stake, while public shareholders accounted for the remaining 87.53% of the holding.

Among the public shareholders, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) held a 36.53% stake in Home First Finance Company India Ltd as on March 2025.

Home First Finance Share Price Trend Home First Finance shares have delivered strong returns, gaining 18% over the past month and rising 12% year-to-date (YTD). The small-cap stock has increased 31% in the past year and has delivered a strong 50% return over the last three years.

At 11:45 AM, Home First Finance share price was trading 1.25% higher at ₹1,166.60 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹12,035 crore.

