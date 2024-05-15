Piotex Industries IPO allotment to be finalised today: Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing
Piotex Industries IPO: The allotment to the issue is to be out soon. Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing on the BSE SME on Friday, 17, May, 2024. The issue closed for subscription on 14 May'2024 after opening on Friday, May 10
Piotex Industries IPO: The allotment for the issue that received a strong response is likely to be finalised soon. The SME IPO that opened for subscription on Friday, 14 May 2024, had been subscribed 107.44 times, with retail portion being subscribed more than 93 times by closing day on 14 May 2024.
