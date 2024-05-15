Piotex Industries IPO: The allotment for the issue that received a strong response is likely to be finalised soon. The SME IPO that opened for subscription on Friday, 14 May 2024, had been subscribed 107.44 times, with retail portion being subscribed more than 93 times by closing day on 14 May 2024.

The Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar and hence investors can check for allotment of Piotex Industries shares on the the official site of Cameo Corporate Services or the BSE Site-

Here's how to check the status of allotment

For investors who have applied for the Piotex Industries IPO, they can go to check the allotment status on the website of Cameo Corporate Services, the IPO registrar or on the BSE.

Visit the official website of Cameo Corporate Services https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

2. Look for and locate the "Check Application Status" section and thereafter please select the company from the drop-down menu. Choose "Piotex Industries Limited" (the name will become visible as and when the allocation is confirmed).

3. Select one of the options, namely - either the Application number or the Demat Account number, or the PAN ID.

5. Enter either your application number, PAN, or DPID as required and Captcha thereafter.

Similarly investors may also check allotment status on the BSE website.

Go to the BSE website.

Step 1- to check the status of your application login to the BSE Link

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step2- Locate and Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select the issue name.

Step 3- Following selection of issue name investors need enter their PAN card number or application number.

Thereafter Click on the "Search" button.

Grey Market Premium or GMP-

The Piotex Industries IPO GMP, or grey market premium, was ₹30, according to investorgain.com. This means that shares were trading at their issue price of ₹124 with a 31.91% premium in the grey market.

The readiness of investors to part with more money than the issue price is indicated by a "grey market premium".

Additionally, it indicates that investors anticipate no appreciable listing gains or losses and that the Piotex Industries share price will list at the issue levels.

