Piotex Industries shares list at ₹109 per share on BSE, gives 16% premium to allottees
Piotex Industries shares listed on the BSE SME platform at ₹109, delivering a ₹15 per share listing gain to the lucky allottees
Piotex Industries share price opened on the BSE SME exchange at ₹109 apiece, delivering around 16 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the SME IPO price of ₹94. The newly listed BSE SME stock extended its listing gains and touched an intraday high of ₹114 within a few minutes of Piotex Industries IPO listing. On successful listing on the BSE, Piotex Industries shares became the 32nd SME stock to be listed on the BSE. Piotex Industries share is the 48th BSE stock listed at a premium in 2024. Fifty-nine shares have been listed on BSE this year, of which 32 belong to the SME segment.
