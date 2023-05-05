Piramal Enterprise Q4: NBFC posts net loss of ₹196 cr, dividend declared1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹31 per share
Piramal Enterprises on Friday reported a net loss of ₹196 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹150.53 crore in the year ago period.
