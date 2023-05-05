Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Piramal Enterprise Q4: NBFC posts net loss of 196 cr, dividend declared
Piramal Enterprises on Friday reported a net loss of 196 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 150.53 crore in the year ago period.

The firm said that the net loss was ‘led by MTM loss of 375 Cr on Shriram investments.’

The company's board has recommended a dividend of 31 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval at the AGM. The total dividend pay-out would be 740 crore.

The net interest income was down by 4 per cent to 1,128 crore from 1,172 crore in the year ago period.

“We are pleased with our resilient performance amid macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. India continues to remain a relative “bright spot" in the world and will likely contribute significantly to global growth in the coming years. In Retail, we have achieved substantial growth and this business now contributes to 50% of our AUM. We are consciously pivoting to a technology-led multi-product strategy to continue building a large diversified NBFC. As we continue to expand our retail lending business, we are also investing in manpower, branch infrastructure, technology and analytics for its future growth," said Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

On Friday, the company's scrip ended 2.87 per cent down at 735.5 on BSE. 

