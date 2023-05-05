Piramal Enterprise Q4: NBFC posts net loss of 196 cr, dividend declared

“We are pleased with our resilient performance amid macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. India continues to remain a relative “bright spot" in the world and will likely contribute significantly to global growth in the coming years. In Retail, we have achieved substantial growth and this business now contributes to 50% of our AUM. We are consciously pivoting to a technology-led multi-product strategy to continue building a large diversified NBFC. As we continue to expand our retail lending business, we are also investing in manpower, branch infrastructure, technology and analytics for its future growth," said Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd.