Piramal Enterprises to provide for ₹3,164-cr AIF exposure; Emkay cuts target as it sees material impact on P&L
Piramal Enterprises has a consolidated net worth of ₹28,710 crore, and a capital adequacy of 31%. We remain confident of full recovery of the underlying downstream investments in the impacted AIF units, the company said.
Piramal Enterprises share price rose nearly 5% in early trade on Friday, witnessing a recovery from a sharp fall in previous session, after the company said it was confident of recovery of the underlying downstream investments in the impacted Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) following RBI guidelines earlier this week.
