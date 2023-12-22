Piramal Enterprises share price rose nearly 5% in early trade on Friday, witnessing a recovery from a sharp fall in previous session, after the company said it was confident of recovery of the underlying downstream investments in the impacted Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) following RBI guidelines earlier this week.

As of November 30, 2023, the value of investments by Piramal Enterprises and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance in AIF units was ₹3,817 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Piramal Enterprises said ₹653 crore of this pertains to funds that have no exposure to any debtor companies of Piramal Enterprises.

Of the remaining ₹3,164 crore, ₹1,737 crore worth of downstream investments have been made by the AIF into 3 entities that are (or were in the last 12 months) debtor companies of PEL.

“Taking a conservative view of the regulatory intent, Piramal Enterprises intends to adjust the entire ₹3,164 crore in our financial statements through capital funds or provisions," Piramal Enterprises said.

According to a brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services, Piramal Enterprises will be providing for this entire ₹3,160 crore; as a result, FY24 reported P&L should see a material impact. It estimates FY24 losses to be ₹2,200 crore.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred banks and NBFCs from investing in any scheme of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) having investment in companies that have taken loans from the lenders concerned in the past 12 months to curb the “evergreening" of loans.

Banks and NBFCs, which are Regulated Entities (RE) under the RBI, make investments in units of AIFs as part of their regular investment operations.

Further, it has directed lenders that such investments would be required to be liquidated within 30 days.

Piramal Enterprises has a consolidated net worth of ₹28,710 crore (September end 2023), and a capital adequacy of 31%.

“We remain confident of full recovery of the underlying downstream investments in the impacted AIF units. Piramal Enterprises has received ₹905 crore so far as repayment of interest and principal on these units," the company said.

Emkay Global believes PEL’s capital position remains strong, hence, there will be no change in economic value of AIF investments.

“This provisioning cost of ₹3,160 crore represents ~11% of H1FY24 net worth. So despite this cost, the pro-forma capital adequacy as of H1FY24 should be a strong ~28% and, with further capital levers (such as divestment of stake in Shriram Insurance) on hand, the capital position remains adequately strong for supporting future growth," said the brokerage.

Additionally, the recovery process of such AIF investments remains unchanged and, hence, PEL’s economic interest in such investments does not change and should see recoveries flowing through in the coming year, it noted.

The brokerage believes Piramal Enterprises 2.0 continues to be a work-in-progress story with good headway on scaling up of the retail franchise and building of Wholesale 2.0.

Some negative and positive surprises owing to past ‘baggage’ are bound to be part of the journey. The current valuation, however, already appears to be more than pricing-in such surprises.

To reflect the ₹3,160 crore provisioning cost in FY24, the brokerage has made revisions to its estimates, leading to a sharp cut in FY24E EPS, and a slight cut in FY25/26 estimates.

Emkay Global reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and cut the target price to ₹1,080 per share from ₹1,180 earlier, valuing the core lending business at 0.8x Sep-25E P/B.

At 10:25 am, Piramal Enterprises share price was trading 4.31% higher at ₹920.10 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

