A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the tow stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, the domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower on August 1 over profit booking in select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Power Grid, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank amid mixed global cues.

After opening 5 points higher at 66,532.98 against the previous close of 66,527.67, the Sensex remained volatile throughout the session, swinging 270 points. The index finally closed 68 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 66,459.31 while Nifty closed the day with a loss of 20 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 19,733.55.

India's manufacturing activity growth eased in July for a second month, with some moderation in output and new orders, although the pace of expansion remained healthy. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dipped to 57.7 last month from 57.8 in June.

HINDUSTAN COPPER More Information