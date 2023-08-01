Piramal Enterprises, 2 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for August 2; check details1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the tow stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
