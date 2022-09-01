Piramal Enterprises shares trade ex-pharma business. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 11:19 AM IST
- Last month, the NCLT approved the demerger of Piramal Enterprises’ Pharma business
With Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) demerging its pharma business, the stock started trading ex-pharma business on Tuesday, 30 August, 2022. The company fixed September 1, as the record date for the demerger of Piramal Pharma. Each PEL shareholder on record date will get 4 shares of Piramal Pharma, which will be listed tentatively by Oct/Nov (60-90 days from NCLT approval), per the company.