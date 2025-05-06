Piramal Enterprises Q4 Results: Net profit down 25% YoY to ₹102 crore, dividend declared. Check details here

Piramal Enterprises Q4 Results: Piramal Enterprises Ltd announced its January to March quarter results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The company recorded a 25 per cent fall in its net profit to ₹102.44 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared with ₹137.09 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Piramal Enterprises Dividend Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday also announced a 550 per cent final dividend of ₹11 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 apiece for the financial year ended 2024-25, according to the filing data.

“The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of ₹11 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each (i.e. @ 550%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, which shall be paid/dispatched after the 78th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company,” said the company in the BSE filing.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive ₹11 per share for every share they hold of the non-banking financial company. This upcoming final dividend will mark the second dividend issue of the 2024-25 fiscal, with the first one issued on July 5, 2024, a dividend of ₹10 per share.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)