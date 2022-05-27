While announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter (Q4FY22), Piramal Enterprises said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹33 per share, subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the total dividend pay-out would be ₹788 crore.

“The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 33/- (Rupees Thirty-Three only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. @ 1,650%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹150.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹510 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹4,162.9 crore, as against ₹3,401.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Pharmaceuticals segment clocked revenue of ₹2,139 crore, while the financial services vertical registered ₹2,023 crore during the quarter.

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is one of India’s leading diversified companies, with a presence in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals. Piramal shares are down more than 38% in 2022 (YTD) so far.