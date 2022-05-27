Piramal Enterprises recommends final dividend of 33 per share

Piramal Enterprises recommends final dividend of ₹33 per share1 min read . 01:25 PM IST
- Piramal Enterprises said that the dividend is subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting
While announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter (Q4FY22), Piramal Enterprises said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹33 per share, subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the total dividend pay-out would be ₹788 crore.
“The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 33/- (Rupees Thirty-Three only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. @ 1,650%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹150.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹510 crore in the same period previous fiscal.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹4,162.9 crore, as against ₹3,401.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Pharmaceuticals segment clocked revenue of ₹2,139 crore, while the financial services vertical registered ₹2,023 crore during the quarter.
Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is one of India’s leading diversified companies, with a presence in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals. Piramal shares are down more than 38% in 2022 (YTD) so far.